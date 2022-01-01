Lititz American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lititz
More about Per Diem
PIZZA
Per Diem
50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz
|Popular items
|Winter Green Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, shaved brussel sprouts, winter citrus, toasted almond, blood orange vinaigrette
|Fried Brussels
|$11.00
apple cider glaze, bourbon maple aioli
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$24.00
Local mushrooms, parmesan, focaccia bread crumbs, chives
More about Gravie Kitchen Commons
Gravie Kitchen Commons
201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45, Lititz
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Served with French Fries
|Caesar
|$8.00
Fresh Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, House-made Croutons & Caesar Dressing served with Focaccia
|Smashburger
|$8.00
3 oz. All Beef Patty, smashed for a crisp outside and juicy inside burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, American Cheese served on a Brioche Roll with Potato Chips
More about Brickerville House Family Restaurant
Brickerville House Family Restaurant
2 E 28th Division Hwy, Lititz
|Popular items
|Eggadilla
|$10.25
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, grilled onions, diced sausage, shredded Jack cheese and served with a side of pico de Gallo and a side of spicy creamy chipotle sauce