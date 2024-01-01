Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Lititz

Go
Lititz restaurants
Toast

Lititz restaurants that serve bisque

Banner pic

 

Lititz - New Holland Coffee Company - Lititz, PA

51 West Kleine Lane, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Soup- Tomato Bisque$6.50
Cup of Soup - Tomato Bisque$5.25
More about Lititz - New Holland Coffee Company - Lititz, PA
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD

543 AIRPORT RD, LITITZ

Avg 4.1 (687 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CROCK OF CRAB BISQUE$8.99
Lump crab and roasted corn in a rich seafood sauce made with creme fresh
CROCK OF TOMATO BISQUE$6.99
Smooth and creamy bisque with chunky diced tomatoes, topped with croutons and melted provolone
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD

Browse other tasty dishes in Lititz

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Curry

Pudding

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Wraps

Cheesecake

Taco Salad

Map

More near Lititz to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (133 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (13 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (133 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston