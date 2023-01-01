Buffalo chicken salad in Lititz
Lititz restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Lititz Pizza Company
Lititz Pizza Company
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.99
Iceberg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, topped with chicken steak, fried onions, mild sauce & melted cheddar & American cheeses.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD
543 AIRPORT RD, LITITZ
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PUB SALAD
|$16.99
Mixed Greens Topped With Spicy Chicken Fingers, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, French Fries, And Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Finished With Melted Cheese Mix.