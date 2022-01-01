Chicken salad in Lititz
Lititz restaurants that serve chicken salad
Lititz Pizza Company
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.49
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
|CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
|$10.49
Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Chicken.
|GREEK CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.
CoffeeCo - Lititz
245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100, Lititz
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$11.55
Baby spinach & mixed greens topped with grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, onion, and swiss cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing.
|Scoop Chicken Salad
|$4.00
|Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt
|$12.45
CoffeeCo chicken salad with crisp bacon, tomatoes, melted muenster cheese, sprouts, and housemede dill ranch on grilled sourdough