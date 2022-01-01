Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lititz

Lititz restaurants
Lititz restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lititz Pizza Company

18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$10.49
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce, sweet red onions, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, croutons & sweet peppers.
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD$10.49
Romaine Lettuce covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Grilled Chicken.
GREEK CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, feta, Kalamata olives & shredded parmesan cheese.
CoffeeCo - Lititz

245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100, Lititz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Spinach Salad$11.55
Baby spinach & mixed greens topped with grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, onion, and swiss cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing.
Scoop Chicken Salad$4.00
Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt$12.45
CoffeeCo chicken salad with crisp bacon, tomatoes, melted muenster cheese, sprouts, and housemede dill ranch on grilled sourdough
