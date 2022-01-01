Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Lititz
/
Lititz
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Lititz restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA
Per Diem
50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz
Avg 4.5
(882 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
fried chicken thigh, hot honey, fennel apple slaw, pickled fresno peppers, brioche bun, frites
More about Per Diem
CoffeeCo - Lititz
245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100, Lititz
No reviews yet
Chicken Waldorf Sandwich
$12.25
More about CoffeeCo - Lititz
