Chicken sandwiches in Lititz

Lititz restaurants
Lititz restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA

Per Diem

50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz

Avg 4.5 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken thigh, hot honey, fennel apple slaw, pickled fresno peppers, brioche bun, frites
More about Per Diem
Restaurant banner

 

CoffeeCo - Lititz

245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 100, Lititz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Waldorf Sandwich$12.25
More about CoffeeCo - Lititz

