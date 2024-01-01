Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Lititz

Lititz restaurants
Lititz restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (22-LT) Lititz - Lititz

4 Trolley Run Road, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickle Chips$8.99
Served with our signature Ikey's sauce
More about Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (22-LT) Lititz - Lititz
Banner pic

 

Lititz - New Holland Coffee Company - Lititz, PA

51 West Kleine Lane, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$10.00
Six of our fan favorite fried pickles, served with a side of our house-made dill dip
More about Lititz - New Holland Coffee Company - Lititz, PA
Item pic

 

Appalachian Brewing Company - Lititz

55 N Water Street, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$9.50
Hand breaded pickle spears, flash fried golden brown and served with rand and a sweet inferno sauce.
More about Appalachian Brewing Company - Lititz

