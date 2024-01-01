Fried pickles in Lititz
Lititz restaurants that serve fried pickles
Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (22-LT) Lititz - Lititz
4 Trolley Run Road, Lititz
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.99
Served with our signature Ikey's sauce
Lititz - New Holland Coffee Company - Lititz, PA
51 West Kleine Lane, Lititz
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Six of our fan favorite fried pickles, served with a side of our house-made dill dip