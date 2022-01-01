Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Lititz
/
Lititz
/
Gnocchi
Lititz restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA
Per Diem
50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz
Avg 4.5
(882 reviews)
Ricotta Gnocchi
$27.00
spring vegetables, parmesan, focaccia bread crumbs, herbs
More about Per Diem
Lititz Pizza Company
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz
No reviews yet
GNOCCHI W/PESTO CHICKEN
$15.99
GNOCCHI PESTO
$12.99
More about Lititz Pizza Company
