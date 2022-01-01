Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Lititz

Lititz restaurants
Lititz restaurants that serve gnocchi

PIZZA

Per Diem

50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz

Avg 4.5 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ricotta Gnocchi$27.00
spring vegetables, parmesan, focaccia bread crumbs, herbs
More about Per Diem
Lititz Pizza Company

18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GNOCCHI W/PESTO CHICKEN$15.99
GNOCCHI PESTO$12.99
More about Lititz Pizza Company

