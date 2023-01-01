Meatloaf in Lititz
Lititz restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Appalachian Brewing Company - Lititz
Appalachian Brewing Company - Lititz
55 N Water Street, Lititz
|Mile High Meatloaf
|$16.00
Homemade Black Angus meatloaf, piled high on Texas toast with garlic mashed potatoes, ‘Jolly Scot’ gravy and fried onion straws.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD
543 AIRPORT RD, LITITZ
|PUB MEATLOAF
|$17.99
Thick Cut, House Made Meat Loaf, Topped With Applewood
Smoked Bacon, Served Over Mashed Potatoes With Gravy
And Vegetable Of The Day
|MEATLOAF GYRO
|$12.99
Our House Made Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf Wrapped Inside A Pita With Tomato, Onion, And Tzatziki Sauce