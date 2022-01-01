Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Lititz
/
Lititz
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Lititz restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Gravie Kitchen Commons
201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45, Lititz
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.99
Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
More about Gravie Kitchen Commons
Lititz Pizza Company
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz
No reviews yet
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$7.49
More about Lititz Pizza Company
