Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Lititz

Go
Lititz restaurants
Toast

Lititz restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Gravie Kitchen Commons

201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45, Lititz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
More about Gravie Kitchen Commons
Consumer pic

 

Lititz Pizza Company

18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.49
More about Lititz Pizza Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Lititz

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Gnocchi

Pierogies

Meatball Subs

Teriyaki Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near Lititz to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston