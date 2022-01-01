Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pierogies in
Lititz
/
Lititz
/
Pierogies
Lititz restaurants that serve pierogies
Lititz Pizza Company
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz
No reviews yet
PIEROGIES
$6.29
More about Lititz Pizza Company
Appalachian Brewing Company
55 N Water Street, Lititz
No reviews yet
Coal Cracker Pierogies
$8.00
Pierogies & Beer Brats
$17.00
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
