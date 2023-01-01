Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Lititz
/
Lititz
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Lititz restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Lititz Pizza Company
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz
No reviews yet
KIDS SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS (2)
$9.98
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS
$14.99
More about Lititz Pizza Company
Fiorentino’s - 500 Airport Rd,Ste H
500 Airport Road, Lititz
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$14.00
made from scratch
More about Fiorentino’s - 500 Airport Rd,Ste H
