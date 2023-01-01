Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Lititz

Go
Lititz restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lititz
  • /
  • Spaghetti And Meatballs

Lititz restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Consumer pic

 

Lititz Pizza Company

18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS (2)$9.98
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS$14.99
More about Lititz Pizza Company
Banner pic

 

Fiorentino’s - 500 Airport Rd,Ste H

500 Airport Road, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
made from scratch
More about Fiorentino’s - 500 Airport Rd,Ste H

Browse other tasty dishes in Lititz

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Tuna Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Lititz to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston