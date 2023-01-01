Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Lititz

Go
Lititz restaurants
Toast

Lititz restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Fiorentino’s - 500 Airport Rd,Ste H

500 Airport Road, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$16.00
tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, beer battered onion rings, served w/ balsamic vinaigrette
More about Fiorentino’s - 500 Airport Rd,Ste H
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD

543 AIRPORT RD, LITITZ

Avg 4.1 (687 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK TIP PUB SALAD$16.99
Steak Tips Served Over Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, And French Fries. Topped With Melted Cheese. 16.99
*May Be Cooked To Order
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD

Browse other tasty dishes in Lititz

Cannolis

Chicken Parmesan

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Lititz to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (10 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston