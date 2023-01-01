Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Lititz

Lititz restaurants
Lititz restaurants that serve steak subs

Lititz Pizza Company

18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PIZZA STEAK SUB$11.99
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Served as a grinder. (No Onions)
More about Lititz Pizza Company
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD

543 AIRPORT RD, LITITZ

Avg 4.1 (687 reviews)
STEAK TIP SUB$15.99
Steak With Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, And Gravy. Served In A Toasted Hoagie Roll, With American Cheese.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD

