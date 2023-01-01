Taco salad in Lititz
Lititz restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Lititz Pizza Company
Lititz Pizza Company
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz
|BEEF TACO SALAD
|$12.49
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
|SHRIMP TACO SALAD
|$12.99
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
|CHICKEN TACO SALAD
|$11.99
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD
543 AIRPORT RD, LITITZ
|TACO SALAD: BEEF
|$12.99
Ground Beef Taco Meat. Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
|TACO SALAD: CHIICKEN BREAST
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla Bowl.