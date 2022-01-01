Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lititz

Go
Lititz restaurants
Toast

Lititz restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Gravie Kitchen Commons

201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45, Lititz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Flatbread$8.99
Flatbread with Spanish Beef, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde, Tomato and Adobo.
More about Gravie Kitchen Commons
Consumer pic

 

Lititz Pizza Company

18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF TACO SALAD$10.49
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
PERSONAL CHICKEN TACO PIZZA$11.29
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
LARGE BEEF TACO PIZZA$19.29
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
More about Lititz Pizza Company
Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

55 N Water Street, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rockfish Tacos$13.00
ABC Carne Tacos$15.00
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about Appalachian Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Lititz

Mac And Cheese

Curry

Meatball Subs

Mozzarella Sticks

French Fries

Teriyaki Salmon

Chicken Salad

Chili

Map

More near Lititz to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston