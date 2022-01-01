Tacos in Lititz
Lititz restaurants that serve tacos
Gravie Kitchen Commons
201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45, Lititz
|Taco Flatbread
|$8.99
Flatbread with Spanish Beef, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde, Tomato and Adobo.
Lititz Pizza Company
18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz
|BEEF TACO SALAD
|$10.49
Fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, corn tortilla chips mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
|PERSONAL CHICKEN TACO PIZZA
|$11.29
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned chicken, diced tomatoes and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips
|LARGE BEEF TACO PIZZA
|$19.29
Our pizza shell topped with sour cream, seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, and a perfect blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with crisp lettuce & crunchy tortilla chips