Waffles in Lititz

Lititz restaurants
Toast

Lititz restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Lititz Pizza Company

18 Copperfield Circle, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WAFFLE FRIES$5.49
More about Lititz Pizza Company
Banner pic

 

Lititz - New Holland Coffee Company - Lititz, PA

51 West Kleine Lane, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.25
Served with maple syrup, garlic aioli, & Chipotle Mayo
More about Lititz - New Holland Coffee Company - Lititz, PA

