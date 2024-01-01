Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Lititz
  • /
  • Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463 - 14 N Spruce St
Banner picView gallery

Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463 - 14 N Spruce St

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

14 N Spruce St

Lititz, PA 17543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

14 N Spruce St, Lititz PA 17543

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Presto Fast Italian - Lititz - 48 North Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
48 North Broad Street Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Lititz - New Holland Coffee Company - Lititz, PA
orange starNo Reviews
51 West Kleine Lane Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Company - Lititz
orange starNo Reviews
55 N Water Street Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Lititz Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
18 Copperfield Circle Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Gravie Kitchen + Commons
orange starNo Reviews
100 Rock Lititz Boulevard Warwick Township, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Per Diem at Rock Lititz
orange star4.5 • 882
50 Rock Lititz Blvd Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lititz

Brickerville House Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,059
2 E 28th Division Hwy Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Per Diem at Rock Lititz
orange star4.5 • 882
50 Rock Lititz Blvd Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD
orange star4.1 • 687
543 AIRPORT RD LITITZ, PA 17543
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lititz

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (127 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463 - 14 N Spruce St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston