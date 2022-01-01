Go
Toast

Lititz Pizza Company

The Coolest Pizza , in the Coolest Small Town

18 Copperfield Circle

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS SUB$11.99
With Mozzarella cheese, sauce, fried onions
SPECIAL CHEESEBURGUER SUB$11.99
Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo.
FISH SUB$11.99
Haddock fish, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & tartar sauce
PERSONAL MEATLOVERS PIZZA$11.29
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs & cheese.
PERSONAL SUPREME PIZZA$11.29
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & loaded with mozzarella cheese
BUFFALO MELT$11.99
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, provolone & served toasted
CHEESEBURGUER SUB$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & mayo.
CHICKEN RANCHER SUB$11.99
Juicy grilled chicken, crispy bacon, topped with melted provolone & cheddar cheeses, dressed with buttermilk ranch, lettuce & tomatoes
PERSONAL BBQ CHICKEN PIZA$11.29
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce With bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses
PERSONAL VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA$10.99
Tomato sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives & cheese
See full menu

Location

18 Copperfield Circle

Lititz PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Per Diem

No reviews yet

Just as life is lived one day at a time, so too are the best meals & drinks to be savored by the bite & sip.
Starring fresh ingredients sourced from Lancaster County's myriad farms & producers, Per Diem offers a unique space to meet, eat, imbibe & unwind.
Whether enjoying the calm before a tour, casual drinks with friends or clients, or a date night out, Per Diem's eclectic mix of dishes & drinks is designed for guests of all trade & tradition.

Gravie Kitchen Commons

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bulls Head Pub (Events)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Appalachian Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston