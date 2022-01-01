Go
Toast

Lito's Empanadas - Revival

The first Lito’s Empanadas opened in Lincoln Park in 2007, delivering classic Latin American style “turnover” empanadas to the people of Chicago. With fillings inspired by the cooking of Mexico City, Chef/Owner Ernesto and his dedicated team of professionals at Lito’s work tirelessly to produce what is highly regarded as the best empanada in town. This location of Lito's Empanadas is located in Revival Food Hall in the Chicago Loop.

125 South Clark St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#8 Spinach & Cheese$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with mozzarella, spinach & onions. Look for "8" baked into the crust!
#2 Beef & Rice$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with ground beef, rice, finely diced tomatoes & onions. Look for "2" baked into the crust!
#3 Chicken & Rice$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with chicken, rice, tomato & onion. Look for "3" baked into the crust!
#4 Chicken & Mushroom$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with chicken, cheese, sauteed mushrooms, finely diced tomatoes, spinach & onions. Look for "4" baked into the crust!
Serrano Sauce$0.50
Fresh serrano pepper base, caramelized onions & light garlic for a strong yet pleasant spicy finish.
#12 Al Pastor$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with pork, pineapple, cilantro & cheese. Look for "12" baked into the crust!
#6 Chorizo & Cheese$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with pork sausage, cheese & potatoes. Look for "6" baked into the crust!
#9 Fajita Vegetable$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with peppers, onions, potato, cilanto & chipotle. Look for "9" baked into the crust!
Sweet Sauce$0.50
A traditional mayonnaise - based sauce with a creamy texture & a tangy finish.
#16 Chorizo Breakfast$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with pork sausage, eggs & cheese. Look for "16" baked into the crust!
See full menu

Location

125 South Clark St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Press - Revival

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urbanspace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Budlong Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston