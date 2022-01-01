Go
Toast

Litos Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!!

2517 SE Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (91 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly

Location

2517 SE Washington Blvd

Bartlesville OK

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GameTime Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crossing 2nd

No reviews yet

A downtown nexus, where people meet for fun, food and drink. Can't make it in? Order takeout and enjoy our offerings any time or place!

Bambino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston