Little Aviv

Plant-based Middle Eastern Magic!

1640 NE Killingsworth St

Popular Items

SHAWARMA PLATE$16.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
FALAFEL$7.00
eggplant, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)
SHAWARMA FRIES$13.00
fries seasoned soy curls, hummus, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)
PITA
CARROTS AL HA ESH$8.00
roasted carrots, labneh, harissa (gf)
BOUREKAS$15.00
two savory potato and curry pastries, pickles, tahini, chopped salad, zhoug
MUSHROOM CALAMARI$13.00
mushroom medley, kombu, tahini (gf)
FRIED CAULIFLOWER$7.00
tahini, za'atar (gf)
HAND-CUT FRIES$6.00
zatar ketchup (gf)
FALAFEL PLATE$16.00
hummus, chop salad, eggplant, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
Location

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
