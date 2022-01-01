Go
Bars & Lounges
American

Little Barn Shelton

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM

No reviews yet

901 Bridgeport Avenue

Shelton, CT 06484

Popular Items

LB Burger$15.95
grilled angus prime burger on a toasted brioche bun with caramelized onions, Little Barn special sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles & American cheese
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$15.95
Slow braised beef short rib, aged cheddar cheese & horseradish aioli served on thick cut Texas toast
Colossal Pretzel$11.95
Our famous large pretzel! Served with spicy stout Dijon and honey mustard sauce for dipping. Add on cheese sauc or Nutella for your liking.
Cobb Salad$16.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn, tomato, avocado & hard boiled egg with our sherry-vanilla vinaigrette
Cali Crispy Chicken Wrap$16.95
crispy chicken cutlet, lettuce, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & bacon with a basil aioli in a spinach tortilla
Brussels Sprouts Salad$13.95
shaved brussels sprouts tossed with toasted pumpkin seeds, granny smith apples & dried cranberries in a whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette with parmesan cheese
Chinese Chopped Chicken Salad$15.95
soy glazed chicken breast tossed with romaine, iceberg, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, red peppers, peanuts, fried wontons & house giner vinaigrette
Little Barn Reuben$16.95
thinly sliced corned beef & pastrami with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on grilled marble rye
Chatham Fish 'n' Chips$19.95
ale battered cod with crispy fries, tartar sauce, slaw & lemon wedges
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$16.95
thinly sliced sirloin, caramelized onions & our house 4 cheese blend on grilled pressed baguette
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am

901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton CT 06484

