Little Beast Restaurant

Little Beast Restaurant is proudly serving New American Cuisine in Northeast Los Angeles, California!

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

1496 Colorado Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)

Popular Items

Iceberg "Wedge"$14.00
tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, scallion, chipotle "blt" aioli (vegetarian version available with bleu aioli)
Baby Kale Caesar$12.00
lemon, garlic, parmesan bread crumbs
Belgian Chocolate Pudding$12.00
chantilly cream, shaved chocolate, maldon sea salt
House Bread & Spread$4.00
garlic-chive butter, maldon sea salt
Organic Mixed Greens$12.00
baby kale, arugula, cucumber, tomato, chives, mint vinaigrette
Lamb bolognese & Rigatoni$28.00
sumac yogurt, mint, parsley
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
jalapeno-agave vinaigrette
Slow-Roasted Short Rib “Banh Mi”$34.00
cabbage slaw, carrot-ginger purée, toasted bread crumbs
Little Beast Burger$19.00
bacon jam, bleu aioli, lettuce, fries, ketchup, choice of cheddar, gruyere, or bleu cheese
House-Smoked Maitake Carbonara & Linguini$26.00
shiitake, garlic-cream, shallot, egg yolk
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1496 Colorado Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

No reviews yet

Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Four Cafe

No reviews yet

Four Cafe is a casual, gourmet, sustainable restaurant that specializes in seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts and catering. Our food is prepared in house fresh daily with ingredients personally selected by our chef Michelle Wilton. We utilize organic /non GMO ingredients whenever possible. We offer house made gluten free bread, vegan and vegetarian options, wild salmon, all natural free range chicken and grass fed beef. We do lunch and dinner everyday and breakfast on the weekends.

