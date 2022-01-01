Go
Little Beast @ Ghostline

At Little Beast Slider Co, we want our customers to find comfort in the food they eat. Our delicious sliders are made with fresh meats and as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible, so we can provide quality and flavor with every bite.

3400 Comsouth Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Angus Beef Slider W/ Cheese$4.49
fresh ground angus beef, with cheese, pickles and our beast sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Nuggets$5.99
8 Count w/ gorgonzola cream sauce
Main Root Mexican Cola$2.99
8 Nuggets$4.99
Choose up to two sauces
Sweet Leaf Iced Tea$2.99
Grilled Chicken Slider$4.49
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles, & beast sauce
8 CT Chicken Nuggets Combo$6.99
8 count nuggets with choice of two sauces and fries
* Add an additional slider or 8 - count nugget for $3.00
12 Nuggets$6.99
Choose up to two sauces
Coke$2.49
Main Root Mexican Root Beer$2.99
See full menu

Location

3400 Comsouth Drive

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

