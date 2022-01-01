Little Beet
Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to serving nourishing, delicious food and living well. Little Beet’s mission is to give people access to better food and provide the knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 as one of New York City’s first exclusively gluten-free restaurants, Little Beet takes pride in high-quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations and vegetable-forward dishes that provide something for every appetite. Little Beet serves nutrient-rich, seasonal meals made fresh in-house for lunch, dinner and catering.
111 W 40th Street
Location
111 W 40th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
