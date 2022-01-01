Little Beet
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
1291 First Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
1291 First Avenue, New York NY 10021
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Orwashers UES
New York's original Neighborhood Bakery since 1916!
Joe Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Mexiterranean Grill
Come in and enjoy!