Little Beet
Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to serving nourishing, delicious food and living well. Little Beet’s mission is to give people access to better food and provide the knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 as one of New York City’s first exclusively gluten-free restaurants, Little Beet takes pride in high-quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations and vegetable-forward dishes that provide something for every appetite. Little Beet serves nutrient-rich, seasonal meals made fresh in-house for lunch, dinner and catering.
135 West 50th Street
Location
135 West 50th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hombre Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Twentyonegrains
We’re devoted to promoting organic farming products, healthy eating, and the rediscovery of alternative grains largely ignored by Western palates.
Our Restaurants offer a 100% naturally gluten-free menu to promote a health-conscious lifestyle, for consumers that are looking for a more holistic food experience, innovative ingredients and a high nutritional profile.
FIG & OLIVE
Our Fifth Avenue location is comprised of two sprawling floors. Downstairs, the scene-stealing, long, white, marble bar invites you inside where guests can relax with one of our signature cocktails, such as the Cucumber Cosmo. Upstairs, two spacious dining rooms can each host an event from 40-80, or combine them both for a private dinner for 120. The windows that overlook the shops and buildings below also can be opened to take advantage of warm weather.
Gregorys Coffee
Come in and enjoy!