Little Beet
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
30 Mall Drive W
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
30 Mall Drive W, Jersey City NJ 07310
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Dartcor
Come in and enjoy!
Jersey Social
Come in and enjoy!
Automat Kitchen
Comfort classics, reinvented. Made-to-order and made-to-go. Set your pickup time and be on your way.
Chickie's
Pizza | Pasta | Parms | Beer | Wine | Cocktails