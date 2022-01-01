Go
Little Big Diner

Rice bowls, ramen & street food, plus beer, wine, sake & draft cocktails. Little Big Diner “makes it taste good”, by only using great ingredients. We use all-natural meats and only cage-free eggs. We are proud to partner with Sun Noodles, Bell & Evans, Coleman Natural and Heiwa Tofu, in order to provide you, our guest, with the best possible product.

1247 Centre Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain Paitan Ramen$12.00
perfect for kids! Just noodles, broth and shoyu chicken. *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
Green Papaya Salad$11.00
toasted garlic, chili, citrus, dried shrimp, peanuts
Shoyu Ramen$17.00
chashu pork, ajitama egg, naruto, menma, woodear mushrooms, scallions, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
Spicy Tan Tan Ramen$17.00
chili ground pork, ajitama egg, funny cabbage, bok choy, scallions, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
Miso Ramen$17.00
chashu pork, ajitama egg, bean sprouts, sweet corn, mayu, scallions, nori
LBD Flat Patty..."Hawaiian-Style Burger"$11.00
5 oz burger, pineapple sambal, crispy onions, lettuce, mayo
Chef's Ultra Ramen$19.00
chashu pork, shoyu chicken, chili ground pork, ajitama egg, white kimchi, bean sprouts, scallions, chili crisp oil, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
Spicy Miso Ramen$17.00
chashu pork, ajitama egg, bean sprouts, sweet corn, mayu, scallions, nori
Kara-age Fried Chicken$12.00
deep fried marinated chicken bites, chili mayo, negi salad, togarashi
LBD Chicken Paitan Ramen$16.00
grilled shoyu chicken, ajitama egg, white kimchi, woodear mushrooms, funny cabbage, scallions, nori *NOT SAFE FOR FISH ALLERGY*
Location

1247 Centre Street

Newton MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
