Little Big Diner
Rice bowls, ramen & street food, plus beer, wine, sake & draft cocktails. Little Big Diner “makes it taste good”, by only using great ingredients. We use all-natural meats and only cage-free eggs. We are proud to partner with Sun Noodles, Bell & Evans, Coleman Natural and Heiwa Tofu, in order to provide you, our guest, with the best possible product.
1247 Centre Street
Popular Items
Location
1247 Centre Street
Newton MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
