Go
Toast

Little Boots Country Diner

Come in and enjoy!

6633 W. Houghton Lake Drive • $

Avg 4.6 (546 reviews)

Popular Items

Swiss Mushroom Burger$9.99
Chicken Wrap$9.99
Cheese Curds$5.99
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Ace Of Clubs$11.99
The Big Country$11.99
Cowboy Breakfast$8.99
Country Fried Steak$9.99
Bobcat Burger$11.99
Grilled Cheese$5.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6633 W. Houghton Lake Drive

Houghton Lake MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shaker's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come visit us!

Randy's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Carry out available from 11am until 7pm daily. For delivery please call (989) 202-4922

The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cutriver Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy the Cut River Grille Experience!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston