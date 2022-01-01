Go
Little Brew House

Come in and enjoy!

214 w ridge pk

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Chicken Fingers (5)$12.00
5 pc served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce~
Honey mustard, BBQ, Buffalo or Ranch
Chicken Cutlet$13.00
Fried or Grilled
Served with lettuce, tomato & FF
Your choice of cheese:
Cooper sharp, provolone or mozzarella
Add broccoli rabe - $2
Cheeseburger$13.00
8oz beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions & FF
Your choice of cheese:
Cooper sharp, provolone or mozzarella
Orange Street Wheat$7.00
Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
12oz of chopped chicken breast, cooper sharp cheese, fried onions & FF
Make it your own, choose....
Buffalo, Honey mustard, Pizza sauce or
Add lettuce and tomato - $1
Cheese Fries$7.00
Parmigiana Breadsticks$7.00
Tossed in garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, parsley served w/ a side of marinara sauce
Eggplant Parm Pizza$20.00
Pizza$14.00
13' x 9' shareable delight
Cheese options:
Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella
Toppings $2 each
Pepperoni and/or sausage
Location

214 w ridge pk

conshohocken PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
