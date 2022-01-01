Go
Toast
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito

Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito

Bummer Burritos and boozy Solid Bevs available for take-out or delivery. Coffee and espresso available for take-out. Thank you for your order! We love you as much as we love our mothers. (Gluten free and vegan tortillas available!)

89 Rainey St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegan Situation Burrito$10.00
Calabacitas (little squashes), Vegan Cheese, Shrettuce, Avocado, Vegan Bummer Sauce (silk tofu base), Choice of Protein
Chips & Queso$6.00
I'm cheesy and you need me, with chips
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Beans, cheese, diced yellow onions & house-made enchilada sauce.
Mexican Coke$3.00
Frito 'Rito$9.00
Chili Cheese Fritos, Refried Beans, Cheese Blend, in house Queso and Bummer Sauce.
Iced Coffee$5.00
Kids Quesdailla$6.00
Our cheese blend on a grilled tortilla for your little bummer.
The Bummer Burrito$9.00
Refried Beans, Shrettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Cheese Blend and our in house Bummer Sauce.
Bag of Tortilla Chips$2.00
Tortilla chips in a bag.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Cheese Blend, and our in house Bummer Sauce.
See full menu

Location

89 Rainey St

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forthright

No reviews yet

We make honest food from scratch, prepared well, using quality ingredients. In the morning we pour Counter Culture coffee.

Anthem

No reviews yet

Get your evening started with a round trip food journey that starts in Texas and makes stops in the Midwest, Latin America, and Asia. Anthem is a pub that honors American comfort food with lip-smacking Asian and Latin flavors. We feature 40 craft beers and lick-your-plate-clean options for every appetite. Our playful and eclectic digs located on Austin’s Rainey Street make Anthem the perfect place for friends, canoodling, and any other shenanigans you’re into.

Mr.Sandwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston