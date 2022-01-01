Go
Little Cairo

20 west Main Street

Popular Items

Gyro Entree$14.99
Mix of lamb and beef marinated with spices, slowly roasted on low fire. Served over a bed of rice.
Hummous$8.25
A blend of chick peas pureed with tahini, flavored with garlic, lemon juice and olive oil 2 Pita Bread.
Chicken Shawarma sandwich$11.99
A combination Chicken breast rolled in a pita with sauce, lettuce and tomatoes.
Extra bread$1.25
Spanakopita$4.99
Classic blend of fresh chopped spinach and feta cheese wrapped in crispy layers of fillo dough.
Chicken shawarma entree$15.99
Chicken breast spices marinated with special spices, slowly roasted vertically on a skewer, thinly sliced. Served over a bed of rice.
Shish Tawook Entree$14.49
Marinated chicken cubes charbroiled on a skewer. Served over a bed of rice.
Falafel ( 6 pcs)$8.59
A deep-fried blend of ground chick peas, prsley, onion, garlic and spices.
Gyro sandwich$10.99
Mix of lamb and beef marinated with special spices, slowly roasted. Rolled in a pita with sauce, tomato and lettuce.
Extra sauce$1.00
Location

Carmel IN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
