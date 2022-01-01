Little Chango
Casual Hispanic kitchen cooking up mounted Arepas and other Latin American inspired dishes in the heart of Asheville's South Slope.
Location
134 Coxe Ave
Asheville NC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
