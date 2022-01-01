Go
Little Chango

Casual Hispanic kitchen cooking up mounted Arepas and other Latin American inspired dishes in the heart of Asheville's South Slope.

134 Coxe Ave

Popular Items

Tostones$3.50
Fried Green Plantains • Fancy Pink Sauce
Mamposteao$3.50
Rice & Beans, Puerto Rican style
Chorizo$9.00
Oaxaca Cheese • Tomatoes • Red Onions •
Chimichurri Sauce
Escabeche$3.50
Sweet Plantain • Avocado • Red Bell Pepper • Olive Oil Lime Dressing
Jibara$8.00
Sofrito Black Bean Mash • Sweet Plantains • Red Onions • Queso Fresco • Avocado • Pepita Sauce
Pernil$10.00
Pork Shoulder, Adobo Seasoned • Pickled Cabbage & Onions • Chile de Arbol Sauce • Fancy Pink Sauce
Yuca Fries$3.50
Cassava Root Fries • Fancy Pink Sauce
Pepiada$9.00
Chicken Salad • Avocado • Cilantro Gremolata • Radish
Lonchera - Served 11:30-3:30PM$13.00
Lunchbox with Mamposteao Rice & Beans • Escabeche Salad • Pickled Cabbage and Onions • Your Choice of Protein
Ropa Vieja$11.00
Shredded Flank Steak, Cuban Style • Sofrito Black Bean Mash • Sweet Plantains • Queso Fresco
Location

Asheville NC

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
