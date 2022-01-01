Little City Brewing and Provisions Co.
Little City Brewing and Provisions Co. is an internationally recognized brewery and cocktail bar. Entertainment includes live music and DJ's nightly.
At Little City, you will find a modern chic space enhanced by white and gold accents.
Little City is available for all types of private events and group reservations.
400 W. North St Suite 120
Location
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
