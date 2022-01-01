Little City Coffee & Kitchen
Grab and Go based cafe in downtown providence
170 Mathewson Street
Popular Items
Location
170 Mathewson Street
Providence RI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tribos Peri Peri RI
Flamed grilled, succulent Peri Peri Chicken seasoned in our finest peri peri sauces! Come join the Tribe!
Lucy Juicy
Fresh Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies, Local Grocery Store. Plant Based Food for lunch and breakfast on Sunday only. Lunch starts at 11am.
Raillery Public House
Come in and enjoy!
The Gavel Public House 2021
Come in and enjoy!