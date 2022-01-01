Go
Toast

Little City Coffee & Kitchen

Grab and Go based cafe in downtown providence

170 Mathewson Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sun Dried Tomato Sandwich$5.75
Sun dried tomato, spinach, mozzarella, and a fried egg. Served on our sourdough english muffin. Add Sweet Basil Chicken Sausage!
Pulled Mushroom Egg & Cheese$7.00
Dry rubbed, roasted, and pulled portobello mushrooms, fried egg, smoked cheddar, and crispy shallots on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
Iced Latte
West End Blues Espresso with your choice of dairy/non dairy and flavor (optional) served over ice.
*Note: small size contains two espresso shots, large size contains four espresso shots*
Iced Coffee
Flash Brewed Iced Coffee! Featuring Time & Temp Blend (50% Guji, Ethiopia 50% Nariño, Colombia) by Tandem Coffee Roasters
Hot Matcha
Premium matcha green tea powder imported from Shizuoka, Japan with steamed dairy/non-dairy. Available sweetened or unsweetened.
Iced Matcha
Premium matcha green tea powder imported from Shizuoka, Japan with dairy/non-dairy served over ice. Available sweetened or unsweetened.
Egg & Cheese$5.75
Hot Latte
West End Blues espresso, your choice of steamed dairy/non-dairy and flavor (optional).
*Note: small size contains two espresso shots, large size contains four espresso shots
Bacon Egg & Cheese$7.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, blend of monterey jack, mozzarella, and smoked cheddar cheese, served on a scratch made sourdough english muffin
See full menu

Location

170 Mathewson Street

Providence RI

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tribos Peri Peri RI

No reviews yet

Flamed grilled, succulent Peri Peri Chicken seasoned in our finest peri peri sauces! Come join the Tribe!

Lucy Juicy

No reviews yet

Fresh Cold Pressed Juice, Smoothies, Local Grocery Store. Plant Based Food for lunch and breakfast on Sunday only. Lunch starts at 11am.

Raillery Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Gavel Public House 2021

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston