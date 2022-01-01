Go
Little Cocos

Come and enjoy our homemade pastas and pizzas for dine in or take out. While you're here check out our new roof for your next event!

PIZZA • SALADS

3907 14th St NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (2243 reviews)

Popular Items

Mt Vesuvius$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, italian sausage, pepperoni, soppressata, jalapeno, red wine pepper honey
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
prosciutto, sauce tonnato, red onion, pecorino
**sauce tonnato contains anchovy & tuna**
Meat & Mushroom$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, caramelized onion
Kids Cheese$6.00
red sauce, mozzarella & pecorino blend
Coco's Meatballs$13.00
beef & pork, tomato sauce, pine nut, creamy polenta, parmesan
Ramp Zeppole$10.00
Italian fritters, fontina cheese, basil aioli
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
spaghetti, black pepper, pecorino, lemon-parsley crumb
Bigoli$18.00
beef & pork bolognese, cream, parmesan
Coco's Cheese Pie$13.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, fior di latte, basil
Goat Cheese Ravioli$18.00
sunchoke, shallot, mushroom, hazelnut, balsamic brown butter
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3907 14th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

