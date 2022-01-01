Go
Toast

Little Coyote,

We wanted to create a space that matched where we are in our lives. A space where quality isn’t compromised, prices are approachable, and everyone is welcome. We both came from a fine dining background, and believe that you can have good quality food and drink with good quality ingredients without breaking the bank. Growing up, we spent our childhoods in pizza parlors. After little league games, playing pac man, and skating through the parking lot. Little Coyote is inspired by the old school New York pizzerias we loved so much as kids. No fuss. New York style pizza, hand-stretched, thin crust, foldable.
Pizza that doesn’t suck, made the old school way.
Little Coyote

3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whole Pepperoni$23.00
16" pizza, pepperoni, mozzarella, crushed tomato
Speciality 1/2 n 1/2$19.00
BIRRIZZA$30.00
Mozzarella, LTB Beef Birria, Fresh Jalapeño, Chopped Onion, Cilantro, LTB Birria Salsa. Served with Lime Wedges and Consomé
Whole Vegan$21.00
16" pizza, mushroom, spinach, artichoke, garlic oil, crushed tomato
Dad Hat$34.00
The Queen Margerita$23.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
Whole Veggie Supremo$22.00
16" pizza, roasted peppers, red onion, olive, mushroom, mozzarella, crushed tomato
Whole Papa Joe$23.00
16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, crushed tomato
Whole Cheese$19.00
16" pizza, mozzarella, crushed tomato
Hot Honey$2.00
See full menu

Location

3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Abigail & Juliet's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Javatinis Espresso - LW

No reviews yet

Fresh Coffee Roasted in store handcrafted. Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Glory Days Sports Grill

No reviews yet

This is for the LAKEWOOD LOCATION PICK UP

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston