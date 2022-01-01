Go
Little Coyote,

We wanted to create a space that matched where we are in our lives. A space where quality isn’t compromised, prices are approachable, and everyone is welcome. We both came from a fine dining background, and believe that you can have good quality food and drink with good quality ingredients without breaking the bank. Growing up, we spent our childhoods in pizza parlors. After little league games, playing pac man, and skating through the parking lot. Little Coyote is inspired by the old school New York pizzerias we loved so much as kids. No fuss. New York style pizza, hand-stretched, thin crust, foldable.
Pizza that doesn’t suck, made the old school way.
Popular Items

Whole Veggie Supremo$22.00
16" pizza, roasted peppers, red onion, olive, mushroom, mozzarella, crushed tomato
Caesar - LARGE$12.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Whole White Pie$23.00
16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce
Caesar - SMALL$6.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Whole Papa Joe$23.00
16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, crushed tomato
Pineapple Express$25.00
Sticky Pineapple, Toasty Bacon, OG Pink Sauce, Red Onion, Jalapeño
Ranch Dip$1.00
Whole Pepperoni$23.00
16" pizza, pepperoni, mozzarella, crushed tomato
Whole Cheese$19.00
16" pizza, mozzarella, crushed tomato
The Queen Margerita$23.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
Casual
Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2118 E 4th Street

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
