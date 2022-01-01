Go
Little Damage is a family-owned company specializing in homemade soft-serve ice cream.
We invest in premium ingredients to craft our savory treats that will have you coming back for more.
Lactose-intolerant and vegan friends rejoice- we want everyone to be able to enjoy the fruits of our labor. We also carry coconut based and vegan flavors.

700 s spring st

Popular Items

THE UPSIDE DOWN$6.00

Location

700 s spring st

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
