Little Damage
Little Damage is a family-owned company specializing in homemade soft-serve ice cream.
We invest in premium ingredients to craft our savory treats that will have you coming back for more.
Lactose-intolerant and vegan friends rejoice- we want everyone to be able to enjoy the fruits of our labor. We also carry coconut based and vegan flavors.
700 s spring st
Popular Items
Location
700 s spring st
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Holy Basil
Your Neighborhood Thai Bangkok Street Food Window
Rossoblu
We are located at City Market South in downtown Los Angeles. Our menu features hand crafted pastas, wood fired meats and market fresh produce, along with a well curated wine list. Gift the experience!
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
Uncle Paulie's Downtown
Place an order now for take out or delivery.
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!