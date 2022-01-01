Go
Little Deli & Pizzeria image
Pizza
Sandwiches

Little Deli & Pizzeria

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

286 Reviews

$$

1804 Briarcliff Blvd

Austin, TX 78723

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chips$1.75
Build Your Own Calzone$8.95
Spinach Mushroom Calzone$10.65
Reuben$11.50
Side of Pepperoncini Peppers$0.50
Slice of Pepperoni$3.85
Pickle Spear$0.40

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1804 Briarcliff Blvd, Austin TX 78723

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Hank's

No reviews yet

Pick up your order through the drive thru!

Austin Java

No reviews yet

AUSTIN JAVA ONLINE CATERING

Pollo Regio

No reviews yet

Online ordering made easy.

Cenote

No reviews yet

Cenote on Cameron Road in Windsor Park

Little Deli & Pizzeria

orange star4.8 • 286 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston