Go
Little Deli & Pizzeria image
Sandwiches
Pizza

Little Deli & Pizzeria

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

336 Reviews

$$

7101 Woodrow Ave, Unit A

Austin, TX 78757

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

7101 Woodrow Ave, Unit A, Austin TX 78757

Directions

Nearby restaurants

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

0210 - TX-Austin Airport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Star Co-op

No reviews yet

Black Star Co-op is the world's first cooperatively owned and worker self-managed brewpub. With over 3,800 Member-Owners, Black Star focuses on inspired craft beer, locally sourced elevated pub grub, and fair worker treatment. Become an owner today!

Barrett's Coffee

No reviews yet

Serving Austin's Finest Coffees. All right, all right, all right. Kool beans.

Little Deli & Pizzeria

orange star4.9 • 336 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston