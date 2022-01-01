Go
Little Delights image

Little Delights

Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1219 Reviews

$

138 Merrimack Street

Lowell, MA 01852

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

138 Merrimack Street, Lowell MA 01852

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Espresso Pizza of Lowell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fuse Bistro

No reviews yet

Lowell's only chef owned restaurant

Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Little Delights

orange star4.7 • 1219 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston