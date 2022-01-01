Go
Little Dipper

Please note any allergies you have when ordering! Thank you!

669 Centre St

Popular Items

Seasonal Salad$12.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Cara Cara Orange, Toasted Almonds, Roasted Chioggia Beets, House-made Ricotta, Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Can be Vegan Gluten Friendly)
Jackfruit Sliders$11.00
Jerk Jackfruit, Pickled Red Onion, Coriander Aioli, Baby Arugula.
x2 sliders.
(Vegetarian)
Okra$9.00
Sautéed Okra, Masala Spiced Yogurt, Plantain Crumb.
(Vegetarian, Gluten Friendly)
Iced Sorrel Ginger Tea$4.50
Hibiscus tea, cinnamon, star anise, ginger syrup
Coconut Cake$13.00
Coconut Cake - Guava Puree, Toasted Coconut
Potato Curry Cake w/ tomato jam$20.00
Potato Curry Cakes, Tomato Jam, Herb Salad, Lemon Yogurt, Lemon Vinaigrette
(Vegetarian, Dairy Free)
Jerk Roasted Duck$26.00
Duck Leg, Rice + Peas, Pikliz
(Gluten friendly, Dairy free)
Beef Short Rib$27.00
Stout Coffee Lacquer, Braised Greens, Yuca Frites
Strawberry Lassi$6.00
Strawberry, Greek Yogurt, Thai Basil, Sugar.
New Fish Curry$23.00
Hake, Coconut Curry Brodo, Marble Potato, Rainbow Carrot, Herb Pistou, House made roti.
(Can be gluten friendly w/out roti)
Location

669 Centre St

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
