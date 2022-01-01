Little Dom's - Los Feliz
The menu at Little Dom's features fresh and delicious Italian-American fare for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Located on one of L.A.'s most pedestrian friendly streets, in the heart of the sought-after Los Feliz neighborhood, Little Dom's combines the laid back atmosphere of Los Angeles with the dynamic feel of a New York block.
2128 Hillhurst Ave
Popular Items
Location
2128 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Nossa
A Southern Brazilian inspired gathering place in the heart of Los Feliz. Family owned!
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Encanto
Come in and enjoy!
ALCOVE
housed in two historic bungalows, surrounded by garden patios, alcove serves updated versions of american classics, hand-crafted cocktails, fine wines, craft beers, artisan baked goods, hand-roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, and our own alcove chocolate