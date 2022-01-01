Little Dom's Seafood
Restaurateur Warner Ebbink and Executive Chef Brandon Boudet are opening their latest culinary venture Little Dom’s Seafood in Carpinteria, CA. Featuring local seafood, pizza hot out of the wood burning oven and Little Dom’s Italian classics.
686 Linden Ave
Location
Carpinteria CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
