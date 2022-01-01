Go
Little Donkey - Cambridge

Globally inspired small plates by James Beard Award Winners, Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette!

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE • $$

Avg 4.5 (3197 reviews)

Popular Items

TUNA POKE$19.00
gochujang, pickled bean sprouts
BLT LETTUCE WRAPS$17.00
Lamb Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Tomato Jam, Pickled Red Onion, Bibb Lettuce
MANTI (ISTANBUL RAVIOLI)$19.00
meat ravioli with garlic sour cream and red pepper butter
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
green papaya slaw, pickled jalapeños, avocado ranch
LITTLE DONKEY BURGER$16.00
Dry aged beef, American Cheese, Buffalo pickles, onion soup mayo, caramelized onions and spicy chips
COOKIE DOUGH$12.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
TUNA + SALMON TARTARE*$20.00
crispy sushi rice, spicy mayo
PARKER HOUSE ROLLS$8.00
Green garlic butter
2 pieces per order
KOREAN BBQ FRIED CAULIFOWER$14.00
chili garlic, sesame *VEGAN
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE

CAMBRIDGE MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

