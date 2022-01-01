Go
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

Popular Items

Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
Half Chicken$17.00
Served with pickled vegetables, rice and your choice of black or pinto beans
Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked chicken
Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)$5.50
Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro
Guacamole App$10.00
Avocados, lime, cilantro, with corn chips
Queso App$8.00
Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips
Burrito w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico
Mexican Style Street Corn$4.50
Smoked Chicken Taco (NEW)$5.50
Salsa verde, onion, cilantro
Location

5363 US-280 B100

Hoover AL

Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
