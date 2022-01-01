Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
5363 US-280 B100
Popular Items
Location
5363 US-280 B100
Hoover AL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Yum Yai Thai Takeout
We're open for dine-in!
Kamali Creole Kitchen
Kamali brings New Orleans flavor, music, and overall experience to Birmingham, AL. Come in and enjoy!