Little Elm restaurants you'll love

Go
Little Elm restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Little Elm

Little Elm's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Little Elm restaurants

Craft Pies Pizza Company image

 

Craft Pies Pizza Company

2401 Little Elm Parkway, Little Elm

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Craft Cheese
Red Sauce and Mozzarella Parmesan
Green Monster
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella ,Chicken, Bell Pepper, Chopped Garlic. After Oven Arugula and Balsamic Drizzle
Caribbean BBQ
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, canadian bacon, red onion, pineapple. After oven fresh cilantro and BBQ drizzle
More about Craft Pies Pizza Company
Towers Tap House image

 

Towers Tap House

290 E Eldorado PKW, Little Elm

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cilantro Ranch$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, tortilla crisps, jack & cheddar cheese, cilantro ranch dressing
All American Sliders (4)$12.49
4 mini patties, melted cheddar cheese, caramelized onions on king's Hawaiian rolls
Catfish Family Basket$37.99
15 piece catfish platter with hush puppies and fries
More about Towers Tap House
Hula Hut image

 

Hula Hut

210 East Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Tubular Taco$13.99
Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada$12.49
QUESADILLA$5.49
More about Hula Hut
Restaurant banner

 

The Cove at The Lakefront™ Snack Shack

417 Lakefront Drive, Little Elm

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Cove at The Lakefront™ Snack Shack
Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy image

 

Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy

407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140, Little Elm

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 PC FISH BASKET$15.49
3PC W/REG FRIES & COLESLAW
10 PARTY WINGS$10.79
10PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE
4 CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$9.99
4PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE AND SLAW AND FRY
More about Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy
Restaurant banner

 

Slingin' Pizza

2405 FM 423\nSuite 500, Little Elm

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Slingin' Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Little Elm

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Little Elm to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston