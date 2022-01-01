Little Elm restaurants you'll love
Little Elm's top cuisines
Must-try Little Elm restaurants
More about Craft Pies Pizza Company
Craft Pies Pizza Company
2401 Little Elm Parkway, Little Elm
|Popular items
|Craft Cheese
Red Sauce and Mozzarella Parmesan
|Green Monster
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella ,Chicken, Bell Pepper, Chopped Garlic. After Oven Arugula and Balsamic Drizzle
|Caribbean BBQ
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, canadian bacon, red onion, pineapple. After oven fresh cilantro and BBQ drizzle
More about Towers Tap House
Towers Tap House
290 E Eldorado PKW, Little Elm
|Popular items
|Cilantro Ranch
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, tortilla crisps, jack & cheddar cheese, cilantro ranch dressing
|All American Sliders (4)
|$12.49
4 mini patties, melted cheddar cheese, caramelized onions on king's Hawaiian rolls
|Catfish Family Basket
|$37.99
15 piece catfish platter with hush puppies and fries
More about Hula Hut
Hula Hut
210 East Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm
|Popular items
|Steak Tubular Taco
|$13.99
|Roasted Chicken Pipeline Enchilada
|$12.49
|QUESADILLA
|$5.49
More about The Cove at The Lakefront™ Snack Shack
The Cove at The Lakefront™ Snack Shack
417 Lakefront Drive, Little Elm
More about Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy
Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy
407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140, Little Elm
|Popular items
|3 PC FISH BASKET
|$15.49
3PC W/REG FRIES & COLESLAW
|10 PARTY WINGS
|$10.79
10PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE
|4 CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$9.99
4PC W/CHOICE OF SAUCE AND SLAW AND FRY
More about Slingin' Pizza
Slingin' Pizza
2405 FM 423\nSuite 500, Little Elm