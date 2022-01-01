Chicken sandwiches in Little Elm
Little Elm restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy
407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140, Little Elm
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$7.49
GRILLED, CAJUN, OR FRIED
Towers Tap House
290 E Eldorado PKW, Little Elm
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hand-battered fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo wing sauce and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy ranch and a side of fries or chips.
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled & blackened chicken breast, 2 strips of applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & thousand island dressing
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hand-battered cajun fried chicken breast pepper jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, towers zesty chicken sauce