Chicken sandwiches in Little Elm

Little Elm restaurants
Little Elm restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy image

 

Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy

407 Eldorado Parkway ste 140, Little Elm

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.49
GRILLED, CAJUN, OR FRIED
More about Fowl-N-Out Eldorado Pkwy
Towers Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Towers Tap House

290 E Eldorado PKW, Little Elm

Avg 3.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand-battered fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo wing sauce and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy ranch and a side of fries or chips.
California Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled & blackened chicken breast, 2 strips of applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & thousand island dressing
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand-battered cajun fried chicken breast pepper jack cheese, pickles, lettuce, towers zesty chicken sauce
More about Towers Tap House
Hula Hut image

 

Hula Hut

210 East Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.49
More about Hula Hut

